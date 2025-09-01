Mission Produce, Inc. $AVO Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 1,513,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 123.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Mission Produce Stock Down 1.1%

AVO stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,038.66. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

