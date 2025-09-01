Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3,912.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,455,523 over the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOD stock opened at $136.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.09. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

