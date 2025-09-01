Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $19,185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 1,965.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 265,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

GLUE opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

