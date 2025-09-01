Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 19.6% – Should You Sell?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 802,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 19.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

