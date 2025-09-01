Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) vs. Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Financial Review

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Motor has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzuki Motor has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 1 0 0 1.33 Suzuki Motor 1 0 0 2 3.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nissan Motor and Suzuki Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Nissan Motor and Suzuki Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -6.54% -2.93% -0.91% Suzuki Motor 7.01% 11.10% 6.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Suzuki Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $82.96 billion 0.10 -$4.43 billion ($3.01) -1.50 Suzuki Motor $38.25 billion 0.68 $2.75 billion $5.60 9.48

Suzuki Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Nissan Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

