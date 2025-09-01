Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,675 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,760,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15,449.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 500,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 497,457 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $4,994,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.99 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

