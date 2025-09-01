Northern Trust Corp Has $23.72 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,887 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at $14,745,072.16. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $356,667.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,818 shares of company stock worth $3,600,017. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.1%

FIBK opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

