Northern Trust Corp Has $24.23 Million Stake in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Merchants Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%.The firm had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

