Northern Trust Corp Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $24,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,503,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,048,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

