Northern Trust Corp Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2,156.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

