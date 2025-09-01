Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 772,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 286.7% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.69. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.