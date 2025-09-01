Northern Trust Corp Purchases 18,753 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $776,016.80. This represents a 45.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.