Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $16.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities lowered C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other C3.ai news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 5,485 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,073. The trade was a 28.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,801.28. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,145,568 shares of company stock valued at $50,241,976. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

