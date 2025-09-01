Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $841,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,170,952.96. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $446,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,151.76. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,752 shares of company stock valued at $55,622,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRCY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

