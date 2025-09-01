Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,283 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.47.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.