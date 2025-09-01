Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 98 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $286.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.77 and a 12 month high of $294.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.06.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

