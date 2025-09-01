Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. $NIC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,754,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.5%

NIC opened at $137.84 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.21. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.12%.The business had revenue of $95.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $962,900.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,663.40. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,492.77. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,182 shares of company stock worth $2,466,754. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

