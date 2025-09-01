Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

