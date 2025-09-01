Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

NYSE EFX opened at $246.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.08. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

