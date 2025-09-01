Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,038 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.1291 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

