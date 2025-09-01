Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 11,931 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 169.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,072,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,315,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 397,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,575,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KBE stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.