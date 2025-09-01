Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,296 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,679,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $270.50 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $293.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day moving average of $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

