Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 16,177 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 123,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,837 shares during the period.

NYSE HYT opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

