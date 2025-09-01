Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 26,500 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3,432.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 155,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

