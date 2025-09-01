Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 367 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

