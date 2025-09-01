Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 961 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $295.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.72. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

