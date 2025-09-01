Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

