Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ RTH opened at $248.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $204.16 and a 52 week high of $250.23.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

