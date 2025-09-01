Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

