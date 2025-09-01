Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,455 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $251,715.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $251,715. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,405.95. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,662 shares of company stock worth $103,608,546 in the last 90 days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6%

TEAM stock opened at $177.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.