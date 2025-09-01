Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wall Street Zen lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

