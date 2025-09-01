Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80. MGE Energy Inc. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $109.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.80.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

