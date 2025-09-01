Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $42,063,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,294,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,176,000 after purchasing an additional 675,306 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,640,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 553,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,554,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,919,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

FR opened at $52.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

