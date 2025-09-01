Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in American Water Works by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

