Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after buying an additional 268,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,261,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $616.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.