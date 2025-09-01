Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.09 Million Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. $ISD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3%

ISD stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

