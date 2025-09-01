Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,775,000 after purchasing an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,264,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,770,000 after purchasing an additional 115,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,696,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,403,000 after purchasing an additional 387,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

State Street Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $115.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. State Street’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.