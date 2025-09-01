Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF $ACES

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ACES stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.36. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.