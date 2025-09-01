Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $854,000 Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 89,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 152,777 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

