Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $872,000 Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 160,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 107,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 502,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

