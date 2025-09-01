Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $879,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMV opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

