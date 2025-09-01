Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $894,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 796,558 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.