Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.25% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NUMV opened at $38.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $396.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

