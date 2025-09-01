Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $910,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $268.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.01 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

