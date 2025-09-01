Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $929,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $261,375.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $931,946.67. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,439 shares of company stock valued at $31,746,801. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $167.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $173.42.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.