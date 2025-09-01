Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $184,475,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,822,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $59,125,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,387,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

