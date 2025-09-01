Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $948,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,928,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $27.32 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

