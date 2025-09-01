Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $980,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,453,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,659,000 after purchasing an additional 828,192 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 764,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,487,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 680,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,984.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 398,222 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

