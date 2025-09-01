Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,280,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 246,483 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 47,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.57. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

