Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $153.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

